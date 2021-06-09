CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. numbers hit new lows | US to purchase vaccines to share globally | DC-area vaccine numbers
Officers not indicted in Honolulu shooting that killed teen

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 9:32 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — Grand jurors have declined to indict three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy.

The Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s office said it presented evidence to a grand jury Wednesday seeking indictments of the three officers. The grand jury declined to return indictments for any of the officers in the April 5 shooting that killed Iremamber Sykap, it said.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is also investigating an April 14 Honolulu police shooting that killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni.

Police said Sykap was driving a stolen Honda linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft and led officers on a chase. Medical records provided by an attorney representing Sykap’s mother and grandmother in a lawsuit say the teen was shot in the back of the head and shoulders.

Police have refused to release officer body camera footage from the shooting.

Eric Seitz, an attorney who is representing Sykap’s family, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

