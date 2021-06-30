Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » Mississippi State beats Vanderbilt…

Mississippi State beats Vanderbilt 9-0 to win school’s first College World Series title

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi State beats Vanderbilt 9-0 to win school’s first College World Series title.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up