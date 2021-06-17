McMaster picks businessman to helm South Carolina Commerce

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated longtime business executive Harry M. Lightsey III to serve as the next state commerce secretary.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated longtime business executive Harry M. Lightsey III to serve as the next state commerce secretary.

If confirmed by the state Senate, the 65-year-old Lightsey would succeed Bobby Hitt, who has been in office since 2011.

Lightsey is a former executive at Bellsouth, AT&T and General Motors.

The Princeton University and South Carolina School of Law graduate has also served as Board of Directors member for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Virginia.

