CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » McMaster picks businessman to…

McMaster picks businessman to helm South Carolina Commerce

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated longtime business executive Harry M. Lightsey III to serve as the next state commerce secretary.

If confirmed by the state Senate, the 65-year-old Lightsey would succeed Bobby Hitt, who has been in office since 2011.

Lightsey is a former executive at Bellsouth, AT&T and General Motors.

The Princeton University and South Carolina School of Law graduate has also served as Board of Directors member for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Virginia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up