JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » National News » Judge: No bail for…

Judge: No bail for man accused of road rage murder of boy

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man charged with the murder of a 6-year-old boy in a road rage incident was ordered held without bail Friday.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin told attorneys that in addition to the murder charge he was alarmed by an allegation that Marcus Eriz, 24, also brandished a weapon in a second incident.

“It seems to me that Mr. Eriz is a complete danger to the community,” Yellin said.

Eriz and his girlfriend entered not-guilty pleas through their attorneys.

The girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynne Lee, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The defense asked that her bail be set at $50,000 while the prosecution insisted on $500,000. The judge deferred pending an evaluation of Lee.

Aiden Leos, 6, was shot to death May 21 while riding in his mother’s car on a freeway.

Authorities have said the mother was cut off by another car, prompting her to make a hand gesture. Authorities allege that Eriz, riding in a car driven by Lee, pulled out a gun and shot at the woman’s vehicle, killing the boy.

The killing sparked outrage and led hundreds of people to call in tips.

Authorities arrested the couple more than two weeks later outside their Costa Mesa apartment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up