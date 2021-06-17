Judge: 16-year-old charged with murder to be tried as adult

A Delaware judge says a 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in a drug-related robbery last year will be tried as an adult.

The judge on Wednesday refused to transfer Savon Boddy’s case to Family Court where he would be tried as a juvenile.

Boddy is charged with killing 17-year-old Joseph Quick in New Castle last year after setting up a deal to buy marijuana from him. Boddy was 15 at the time of the killing.

The judge concluded that the nature of the charges and Boddy’s prior criminal history weigh against transferring the case to Family Court.

