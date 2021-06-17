CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Judge: 16-year-old charged with…

Judge: 16-year-old charged with murder to be tried as adult

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge says a 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in a drug-related robbery last year will be tried as an adult.

The judge on Wednesday refused to transfer Savon Boddy’s case to Family Court where he would be tried as a juvenile.

Boddy is charged with killing 17-year-old Joseph Quick in New Castle last year after setting up a deal to buy marijuana from him. Boddy was 15 at the time of the killing.

The judge concluded that the nature of the charges and Boddy’s prior criminal history weigh against transferring the case to Family Court.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up