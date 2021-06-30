Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Josh Duggar trial on child porn charges moved to November

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 1:40 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial on child pornography charges has been moved to November.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday granted Duggar’s request to delay his trial, which had originally been scheduled to begin July 6. Brooks moved the trial to November 30, with a pretrial conference set for November 18.

Duggar was indicted in April on the charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

Duggar has been confined to the home of family friends who agreed to be his custodian during his release, and he is prohibited from using any Internet-accessible devices as he awaits trial.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

