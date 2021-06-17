JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » National News » Hawaii soldier pleads not…

Hawaii soldier pleads not guilty to murder in wife’s death

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii-based soldier on Thursday pleaded not guilty in military court to first-degree premeditated murder in the January beating and stabbing death of his wife.

Spc. Raul Hernandez Perez also pleaded not guilty to disobeying a noncommissioned officer’s order that he have no contact with his wife, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Hernandez Perez, 23, is a signals intelligence analyst assigned to the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade.

His trial date has been set for Nov. 8.

Army prosecutors say the couple were going through a divorce initiated by Hernandez Perez, who wanted to get back together with a high school sweetheart in Florida.

Military prosecutors said Hernandez Perez took out a $100,000 life insurance policy on his wife, Selena Roth, on Dec. 15. Early in the morning on Jan. 10, Hernandez Perez Googled in Roth’s home how many swings it took to kill someone with a bat, and then beat and stabbed her to death.

Her body was found on Jan. 13 stuffed in an outdoor trash bin outside the house on Schofield Barracks.

Prosecutors said Hernandez Perez used a several-foot-long piece of wood to beat her on the back of her head and used a kitchen knife to stab her four times in the back.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Accounting for big dollars has Treasury embracing AI and machine learning

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up