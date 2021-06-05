CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » National News » 'Gone Girl' actor in…

‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 8:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on Friday evening as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries.”

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she’s had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up