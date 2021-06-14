Flag Day etiquette you need to know

Flag Day, June 14, serves as a good reminder of proper etiquette for handling the American flag.

June 14 is the day to be flying your American Flag.

Did you know that over the years there have been 27 variations of the flag?

The American flag, symbolic of freedom and the nation’s values, commands respect all days of the year.

It’s customary to have the American flag displayed in front of federal and state government buildings. Flags are raised at sun up and lowered at sundown. However, the American flag can be displayed for 24 hours for patriotic effect if it is properly illuminated during the night, according to the Flag Code.

Here are more tips directly from usflag.org:

The flag should not be used as a drapery, or for covering a speakers desk, draping a platform, or for any decoration in general. Bunting of blue, white and red stripes is available for these purposes. The blue stripe of the bunting should be on the top.

The flag should never be used for any advertising purpose. It should not be embroidered, printed or otherwise impressed on such articles as cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, boxes, or anything intended to be discarded after temporary use. Advertising signs should not be attached to the staff or halyard

The flag should not be used as part of a costume or athletic uniform, except that a flag patch may be used on the uniform of military personnel, fireman, policeman and members of patriotic organizations.

The flag should never have placed on it, or attached to it, any mark, insignia, letter, word, number, figure, or drawing of any kind. The flag should never be used as a receptacle for receiving, holding, carrying, or delivering anything.

A version of this story first appeared on WTOP.com in 2017.