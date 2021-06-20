CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Delaware’s economy improves, but obstacles remain

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 1:08 PM

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s unemployment rate has fallen sharply from a year ago.

But it’s still slightly worse than the nation as a whole and a few points behind where it was before the pandemic.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that 5.9% of the Delaware workforce was unemployed in May.

That’s slightly above the national unemployment figure of 5.8%.

Delaware’s jobless rate is still higher than what it was in March 2020 before the pandemic began. The figure then was 4.8%.

A month later, the rate skyrocketed to 13.4%.

Delaware’s recovery has gone better than predicted. But many businesses are still trying to get back on their feet.

