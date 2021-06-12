CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health trends during the pandemic | Montgomery Co. animal services to resume full operations | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Delaware inmate dies after being admitted to hospital

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 10:09 AM

Corrections officials in Delaware said that an inmate died of non-coronavirus causes after being admitted to a hospital with shortness of breath.

The Delaware Department of Correction issued a news release Saturday saying that the inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center had a history of chronic health problems.

The news release said that 79-year-old George W. Gray had suffered from hypertension, diabetes and COPD. The corrections officials say that it was discovered that Gray had an aggressive form of lung cancer that deteriorated quickly.

He was pronounced dead Friday afternoon.

