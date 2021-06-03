CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87

US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis

Most vaccinated California workers must keep masks on

‘Next big wave’: Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells

Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians

Drought saps California reservoirs as hot, dry summer looms

SpaceX launches tiny critters, solar panels to space station

Sponsors hail Naomi Osaka’s ‘courage’ on mental health

FDA warns doctors to stop using heart pump tied to deaths

Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

