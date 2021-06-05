CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bargain hunters pounce as Trump condo prices hit decade lows

US sued over road project in Mojave desert tortoise habitat

NRA drops countersuit, will fight New York AG in state court

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the May jobs report

Christian college ends program citing gender, sex guidelines

Man exonerated in headphone slaying due to fired detective

Calif. governor seems unlikely to lift worker mask mandate

US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up

US intel report on UFOs: No evidence of aliens, but …

USDA sending $1B in funding to country’s food bank networks

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Who is a CDO’s boss? Survey finds mixed role in agency hierarchy

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up