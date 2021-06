EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — American Ryan Crouser breaks 31-year-old shot put world record with mark of 76 feet, 8 1/4…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — American Ryan Crouser breaks 31-year-old shot put world record with mark of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches (23.37 meters).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.