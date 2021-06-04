Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles…

3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in San Lorenzo, an East Bay community in Alameda County 13 miles (20.92 kilometers) south of Oakland, according to the geological survey. The quake occurred at 6:29 p.m.

The quake was initially rated a 4.2 but was downgraded to 4.0 and then 3.9. The initial epicenter was reported as Ashland, near San Lorenzo, but the geological survey later also revised that.

Communities south of San Francisco — across the bay from San Lorenzo — felt the quake.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in Southern California, near Los Angeles International Airport, on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

CISA sees zero trust adoption coming into focus under cyber executive order

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up