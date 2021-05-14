CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » Vandenberg Air Force Base…

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base was renamed Friday as a U.S. Space Force Base.

The name was changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during an afternoon ceremony on the parade field at the sprawling base on the state’s Central Coast, which tests ballistic missiles and conducts orbital launches for defense, science and commercial purposes.

The Space Force was created as the sixth uniformed military branch in 2019 during the administration of former President Donald Trump. Personnel assigned to the Air Force Space Command were reassigned to the Space Force, ending its Air Force lineage.

“Redesignating Air Force installations as Space Force installations is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force,” a base statement said.

Vandenberg’s host unit, the 30th Space Wing, is being renamed Space Launch Delta 30, under Space Operations Command.

Vandenberg was originally established in 1941 as Camp Cooke, an Army garrison for tank, infantry and artillery training.

Its geographical location made it ideal for missile tests and launches into polar orbit. During the Cold War, it was relabeled Cooke Air Force Base and then Vandenberg in honor of Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg, the second chief of staff of the Air Force.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

CISA’s EINSTEIN had a chance to be great, but it’s more than good enough

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up