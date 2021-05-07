CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Shot and a Beer | Metro to expand bus service | When Va. will lift restrictions | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 8:33 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US hiring slowed to 266,000 added jobs in April, with unemployment rising to 6.1%.

