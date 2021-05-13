CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » Times Square shooting suspect…

Times Square shooting suspect mulls extradition from Florida

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 12:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting and wounding three people in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, will get a few days to consider extradition from Florida.

At a brief hearing Thursday in Starke, Florida, a judge gave Farrakhan Muhammad several days to consult with a lawyer on whether he will waive a full extradition hearing and agree to return to New York.

He’s expected back in court Sunday, according to the Bradford County court clerk.

Muhammad, 31, was arrested Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Starke. In New York, investigators say he wounded three people with stray bullets during some type of dispute involving his brother and others.

Also charged is Muhammad’s girlfriend, Kristine Vergara, who was with him at the McDonalds. She is charged with being an accessory after the fact and was jailed Thursday on $500,000 bail, according to court records.

Muhammad and Vergara were ordered to have no contact with each other. She is being appointed a public defender but that lawyer’s name was not immediately available.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said all three victims have been released from the hospital and are expected to fully recover.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up