One female Fort Bragg soldier charged in another’s killing

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 2:54 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say one female soldier stationed at Fort Bragg has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another soldier.

Fayetteville police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Tiara Nicole Vinson on Saturday. Vinson is charged in connection with the death of 22-year-old Kelia Horton, who police said was found shot outside a Fayetteville home Friday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Jeremy Glass told The Fayetteville Observer no further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Vinson was being held without bond, and it wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

