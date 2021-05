NEW YORK (AP) — NHL fines New York Rangers $250,000 for ‘demeaning’ public comments about player safety head George Parros.

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — NHL fines New York Rangers $250,000 for ‘demeaning’ public comments about player safety head George Parros.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.