Mother charged with murder in death of 3-year-old girl

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was accused along with her husband of child abuse after the remains of her 3-year-old daughter were found at a softball field in Delaware is now facing murder charges.

Officials announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Kristie Haas is charged with two counts of murder by abuse or neglect.

Haas and her husband, Brandon, were arrested in Pennsylvania last October following an investigation that began after the remains of a child were found at a softball field in Smyrna in September 2019.

The child was identified more than a year later as Emma Grace Cole.

