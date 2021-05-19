MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Lawmaker with troubled past charged with domestic violence

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 4:59 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A state lawmaker who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a leader of criminal justice reform efforts in the Delaware legislature has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

State Police said Wednesday that troopers arrested 39-year-old Darius J. Brown after an altercation Sunday evening at a Wilmington restaurant.

A 44-year-old woman told officers Brown had punched her in the face and threw a water glass, which shattered. Brown left the restaurant before troopers arrived.

Police obtained warrants charging Brown with offensive touching and disorderly conduct.

He turned himself in Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

