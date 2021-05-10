CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » Indian chief's descendant wants…

Indian chief’s descendant wants Harvard to return tomahawk

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 1:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Native American lawyer wants Harvard University to return a tomahawk once owned by his pioneering ancestor, Chief Standing Bear of the Ponca Tribe.

Brett Chapman, of Oklahoma, told GBH last week that he’s reached out to the Cambridge, Massachusetts university’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology to return the heirloom.

Standing Bear gave the tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning the 1879 Nebraska federal court case that made him one of the first Native Americans granted civil rights under U.S. law, Chapman said.

Standing Bear’s lawyer wrongfully gave away the artifact and that others, including the Ponca tribe of Nebraska, are now also seeking its return, he said.

“My objection here is on a moral basis,” he told the station. “Standing Bear had no idea that what he thought was family was just going to give away this relic.”

A university spokesperson told the station the museum is open to “conversations that could lead to repatriation,” but that other family members and tribal representatives should be part of the discussions.

Earlier this year, a Native American group complained that the Harvard museum has not always consulted with tribes about cultural items that could be returned to them, in violation of federal law.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up