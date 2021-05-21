CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » Gunshot kills boy in…

Gunshot kills boy in Southern California road-rage attack

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway was shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

“It was an isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver from a white sedan,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told Los Angeles news station KTLA-TV.

“Not sure if there were any passengers in that white sedan but apparently there was a shot fired from that sedan into the silver car, and unfortunately, the child that was seated in the right rear seat was struck,” he said.

The boy died at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

The freeway was shut down for hours as about a dozen investigators walked the lanes looking for evidence.

The CHP asked for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dashboard cameras.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up