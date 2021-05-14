Fires set at 2 unoccupied Millsboro homes

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Fire officials in Delaware are investigating fires they say were set at two unoccupied homes in…

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Fire officials in Delaware are investigating fires they say were set at two unoccupied homes in Sussex County.

News outlets report that the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced that fires broke out at two homes next to each other on Oak Orchard Road in Millsboro this week.

The first fire was reported Wednesday afternoon and the other was reported the next day.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company quickly extinguished both fires.

The fire marshal’s office says both fires were intentionally set and were associated with other criminal mischief in the area.

Officials say fires were set at one home in March and April, causing about $50,000 in damage. The total damage from this week’s fires is estimated at $200.

