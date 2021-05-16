CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » Barcelona wins Women’s Champions…

Barcelona wins Women’s Champions League for 1st time in 4-0 victory over Chelsea

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 4:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Barcelona wins Women’s Champions League for 1st time in 4-0 victory over Chelsea.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up