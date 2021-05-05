CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » At least 2 killed…

At least 2 killed after plane crashes into Mississippi home

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 3:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — At least two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a Mississippi home late Tuesday, according to emergency officials.

Authorities in Hattiesburg were called to the scene of the aircraft crash just before 11:30 p.m., Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said.

Two people died after the civilian plane hit the home, WDAM-TV quoted Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade as saying.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or say whether they were on the plane or in the home.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called to investigate, police said.

Hattiesburg is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Jackson.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

May We Say Thank You 2021

Union leaders say staffing shortages are stretching their agencies thin

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up