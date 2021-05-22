MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
AP Week in Pictures: Global

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 12:44 AM

May 15 – 21, 2021

From Palestinians clashing with Israeli forces south of the West Bank city of Nablus, to a Spanish civil guard waiting for migrants to arrive near the border of Morocco and Spain, to athletes competing at the European Aquatics Championships in Hungary, and lava flowing from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

