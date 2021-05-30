CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
AP Top U.S. News at 6:25 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups

Tulsa pastors honor ‘holy ground’ 100 years after massacre

Vets return to Memorial Day traditions as pandemic eases

Buttigieg urges travelers to respect mask mandates on planes

Louisiana coast still hurting from storms, bracing for more

Conservatives aim at Census’ method for uncounted households

In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Risky, impatient climbers bring danger to US highest peak

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

How Tulsa massacre spent most of last century unremembered

