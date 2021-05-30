AP Top U.S. News at 6:25 p.m. EDT

Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups
Tulsa pastors honor ‘holy ground’ 100 years after massacre
Vets return to Memorial Day traditions as pandemic eases
Buttigieg urges travelers to respect mask mandates on planes
Louisiana coast still hurting from storms, bracing for more
Conservatives aim at Census’ method for uncounted households
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
Risky, impatient climbers bring danger to US highest peak
State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism
How Tulsa massacre spent most of last century unremembered
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.