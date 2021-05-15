AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means Pipeline operator says “normal operations” have resumed NYC Pride parade…

States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means Pipeline operator says “normal operations” have resumed NYC Pride parade bans police; Gay officers ‘disheartened’ Report: Ohio fraternity knew dangers before hazing death Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy Navajos say new Arizona restrictions will complicate voting ‘There was no going back’: Migrants send kids into US alone Media demand Israel explain destruction of news offices Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.