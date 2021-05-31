AP Top U.S. News at 10:37 p.m. EDT

Hundreds gather at historic Tulsa church’s prayer wall
California eyes shuttered malls, stores for new housing
More US citizens apprehended for moving drugs over border
Californians hit beaches, travel ahead of virus rules easing
Mobile vaccination units hit tiny US towns to boost immunity
Milkweed planted in California to help monarch butterflies
Nevada OKs bill in try for 1st presidential nominating state
Huge American flag stolen from California veterans cemetery
A nation slowly emerging from pandemic honors Memorial Day
Scrutiny mounts of legacy of pioneering Northwest missionary
