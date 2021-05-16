CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Some aren’t ready to give up masks despite new CDC guidance

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

Cedar Rapids tries to turn city of stumps into tree oasis

In rural America, census takers relied more on neighbors

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

US rail industry defends safety record amid staffing cuts

As GOP restricts voting, Democrats move to expand access

Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Virus testing strategies, opinions vary widely in US schools

Police: 2 arson suspects detained in Los Angeles wildfire

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

NARA calls in DoD to help resolve its backlog of veteran records requests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up