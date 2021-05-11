CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 10:22 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing

Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group

Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in spa shootings

Suit: Workers lured from India paid $1.20 per hour for years

Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April

Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn’t invited to party

NIH vaccine designer takes coronavirus research to Harvard

EXPLAINER: Why are fears of high inflation getting worse?

US doctors group issues anti-racism plan for itself, field

