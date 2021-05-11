AP Top U.S. News at 10:22 p.m. EDT

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in spa shootings
Suit: Workers lured from India paid $1.20 per hour for years
Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April
Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn’t invited to party
NIH vaccine designer takes coronavirus research to Harvard
EXPLAINER: Why are fears of high inflation getting worse?
US doctors group issues anti-racism plan for itself, field
