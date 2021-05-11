AP Top U.S. News at 10:22 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing Judge dismisses…

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in spa shootings Suit: Workers lured from India paid $1.20 per hour for years Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn’t invited to party NIH vaccine designer takes coronavirus research to Harvard EXPLAINER: Why are fears of high inflation getting worse? US doctors group issues anti-racism plan for itself, field Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.