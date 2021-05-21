MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
AP Top U.S. News at 8:53 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in U.S.

Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges

Telecom CEO gives graduates $1,000, says to give half away

AP’s firing of journalist following tweets prompts outcry

Cooks, nurses guard inmates with US prisons down 6K officers

New York bill seeks to limit police use of deadly force

Retired cop put in chokehold takes police case to high court

California to drop social distancing requirements in June

