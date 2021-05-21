AP Top U.S. News at 8:53 p.m. EDT

Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in U.S. Wyoming lawmaker…

Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in U.S.

Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges

Telecom CEO gives graduates $1,000, says to give half away

AP’s firing of journalist following tweets prompts outcry

Cooks, nurses guard inmates with US prisons down 6K officers

New York bill seeks to limit police use of deadly force

Retired cop put in chokehold takes police case to high court

California to drop social distancing requirements in June

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.