CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Oklahoma court overturns two…

Oklahoma court overturns two death sentences, citing McGirt

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the death sentences of two more convicted killers, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

The court reversed the convictions of Benjamin Robert Cole Sr., 56, and 59-year-old James Chandler Ryder. Cole had been sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County in 2002. Ryder had been sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of Daisy Hallum, 70, and to life without parole for killing her son, Sam Hallum, 38, in Pittsburg County.

Phone calls to the attorney representing Cole and Ryder were not immediately returned.

In both cases, the crimes occurred on land within a tribe’s historical reservation and the victims were found to be, or were posthumously enrolled, as tribal citizens.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, known as McGirt, the cases now fall to federal authorities to pursue. Indictments have been issued in Cole’s case.

The state court has overturned at least eight murder convictions and the manslaughter conviction of a former Tulsa police officer based on McGirt, in addition to numerous other cases.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

May We Say Thank You 2021

Space National Guard is a top-of-list concern for military officials

After Fort Hood review, Army is adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

Only 40 military bases still have COVID restrictions in place as of May 5

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up