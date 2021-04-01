CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » MLB to distribute $1.5M…

MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this egular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up