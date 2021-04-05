CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Man killed, Oklahoma police…

Man killed, Oklahoma police officer wounded in shootout

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 8:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma fatally shot a man early Monday after he pulled out a gun while officers were responding to a reported drug overdose involving another person, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in Anadarko, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Anadarko police were trying to help a person who had reportedly overdosed when 25-year-old Silas Lambert pulled out a gun.

A shootout ensued, and one Anadarko officer was wounded and suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening, authorities said. Lambert was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The person who reportedly overdosed also died at the scene, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up