List of winners at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 11:03 PM

A list of winners in the top categories at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, held at various locations in Nashville, Tennessee:

Entertainer of the Year — Luke Bryan.

Female artist of the year — Maren Morris.

Male artist of the year — Thomas Rhett.

Album of the year — “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.

Song of the Year — “The Bones,” Maren Morris, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins.

Single of the Year — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

Duo of the year — Dan + Shay

Group of the year — Old Dominion.

New female artist of the year — Gabby Barrett.

New male artist of the year — Jimmie Allen.

Musical event of the year — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

Video of the year — “Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

