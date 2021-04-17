CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 3 million, by Johns Hopkins University’s count

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 4:39 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 3 million, by Johns Hopkins University’s count.

