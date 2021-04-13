CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Galloni becomes first woman as Reuters editor-in-chief

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 10:46 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Reuters news service has promoted Alessandra Galloni to be its new editor-in-chief, making her the first woman to take that role in the company’s 170-year history.

The London-based Galloni will replace Stephen Adler, who has been the newsroom’s leader for the past decade and announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month.

Galloni has been Reuters’ global managing editor since 2015, coming to the company two years before that after working for 13 years at the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters employs some 2,500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. Part of the larger Thomson Reuters Corp., it competes with other news services like The Associated Press and Bloomberg News.

Michael Friedenberg, Reuters president, said that Galloni “has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our newsgathering organization since becoming global managing editor.”

