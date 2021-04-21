CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Florida school superintendent charged with perjury

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 10:53 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre was arrested Wednesday on a perjury charge.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, county jail records show.

FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said no further information was immediately available and it was not known if the arrest is connected to the investigation that followed the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Jail records do not show if Runcie, 59, has an attorney. The school district did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Runcie came into the national spotlight after the shooting after some parents criticized him for programs they felt had been lenient toward the shooter.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

