Delaware police officer, elderly couple injured in fight

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 4:23 PM

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police officer has been critically injured while responding to a fight at a housing subdivision in Delmar.

Police said Cpl. Keith Heacook suffered a traumatic head injury after he responded to a call shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday for a fight in progress at the Yorkshire Estates Community.

The Daily Times reports that Heacook is a 22-year police veteran.

Delmar police Chief Ivan Barkley says Heacook has significant injuries and is fighting for his life. Barkley said Heacook responded to the call alone.

