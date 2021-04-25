Delaware police officer, elderly couple injured in fight

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police officer has been critically injured while responding to a fight at a housing…

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police officer has been critically injured while responding to a fight at a housing subdivision in Delmar.

Police said Cpl. Keith Heacook suffered a traumatic head injury after he responded to a call shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday for a fight in progress at the Yorkshire Estates Community.

The Daily Times reports that Heacook is a 22-year police veteran.

Delmar police Chief Ivan Barkley says Heacook has significant injuries and is fighting for his life. Barkley said Heacook responded to the call alone.

