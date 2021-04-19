CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Dallas police shoot, kill…

Dallas police shoot, kill man brandishing replica handgun

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 11:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police officers shot and killed a man Monday who pointed at them what turned out to be a replica handgun, authorities said.

Police responded about 4 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about a man walking along a residential street about one mile (1.6 kilometers) north of the U.S. 75-Interstate 635 interchange.

According to a police statement, the man pointed at arriving officers what appeared to be a handgun before fleeing on foot. Shortly thereafter, different officers responding to a report of an armed man stealing from a drug store. They tracked the man as he crossed all lanes of Interstate 635 on foot just west of U.S. 75, then shot and killed him when he confronted officers on the other side and pointed the fake gun at them.

The identities of the suspect and the officers involved in the shooting were not released. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up