Census shows Delaware population up by 10% over past decade

DOVER, Del. (AP) — U.S. Census data shows that Delaware’s population grew by more than 10% from 2010 to 2020.

Census data released Monday pegged Delaware’s population at 989,948 last year. That’s up from 897,934 a decade earlier.

Delaware ranked 13th among states for the percentage change in population at 10.2%.

That percentage growth equals the 10.2% mark recorded 100 years ago in 1920 and is the state’s lowest since the 8.4% rate recorded in 1980.

Delaware’s slowest growth rate in the past century was 6.9% from 1920 to 1930.

