CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC clarifies mask guidance | Montgomery Co. aims to speed up vaccinations | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Census shows Delaware population…

Census shows Delaware population up by 10% over past decade

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — U.S. Census data shows that Delaware’s population grew by more than 10% from 2010 to 2020.

Census data released Monday pegged Delaware’s population at 989,948 last year. That’s up from 897,934 a decade earlier.

Delaware ranked 13th among states for the percentage change in population at 10.2%.

That percentage growth equals the 10.2% mark recorded 100 years ago in 1920 and is the state’s lowest since the 8.4% rate recorded in 1980.

Delaware’s slowest growth rate in the past century was 6.9% from 1920 to 1930.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

2020 FEVS: What we learned about the federal workforce during COVID-19

Calls to move military sexual assault cases to independent prosecutors reach a boiling point 

May We Say Thank You 2021

Pentagon thinks it might pass a financial audit by 2028

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up