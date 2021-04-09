CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:21 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

‘Blue wall of silence’ takes hit in Chauvin’s murder trial

NRA trial opens window on secretive leader’s life and work

US to keep migrant families in hotels as amid rush for space

Policy changes help drive US migrant crossings to new highs

Caitlyn Jenner considers run for California governor

Siblings find closure a year after COVID-19 thrashed choir

EXPLAINER: ‘Contributing’ factors in Floyd death key to case

Ray Lambert, D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100

Kentucky limits no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor death

4 gray whales found dead in San Francisco Bay Area in 9 days

