Correction: Russian Money Laundering Scheme story

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — In a story published March 19, 2021, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Leonid Teyf had pleaded guilty in a Russian kickback scheme. While Teyf had been accused by prosecutors of involvement in a kickback scheme, he pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of bribery of a public official, visa fraud, and false statements on a tax return.

