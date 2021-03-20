CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Correction: Russian Money Laundering Scheme story

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 7:29 PM

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — In a story published March 19, 2021, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Leonid Teyf had pleaded guilty in a Russian kickback scheme. While Teyf had been accused by prosecutors of involvement in a kickback scheme, he pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of bribery of a public official, visa fraud, and false statements on a tax return.

