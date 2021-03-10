CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's preregistration website | COVID-19 vaccine eligibility | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Latest COVID-19 test results | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Police arrest man suspected…

Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 12:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New Jersey was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Investigators were seeking Sean Lannon in connection with a slaying Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey. The 47-year-old also is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at a New Mexico airport garage.

Authorities considered Lannon armed and dangerous, and the marshals service had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. They didn’t immediately offer details on what led them to Lannon Wednesday.

The Gloucester County prosecutor’s office had said Lannon may have been driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV and was possibly seen Monday afternoon in Camden, New Jersey.

He was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said. In a statement Wednesday, Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said upgraded charges against Lannon “are forthcoming.”

Meanwhile, Lannon is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage, police said.

Albuquerque police said three of the people were reported missing since January from Grants, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of the city.

Authorities have said that the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a car parked on the top level of the garage on Friday. The condition of the bodies and cause of death were not immediately clear.

“There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time,” Grants police Lt. David Chavez said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

JAIC planning broad-reaching projects for 2021 focused on business and logistics

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

As VA plans to modernize aging facilities, it faces a daunting maintenance backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up