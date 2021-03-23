CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Fire forces evacuations at…

Fire forces evacuations at New York assisted living facility

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 6:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — An early-morning fire Tuesday at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City. There were reports of multiple injuries.

Several agencies worked to get the fire under control. At one point, video from the scene showed the second floor of the facility collapsing as the fire burned.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

Are there too many cooks in the federal cyber kitchen?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up