CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Delaware reports 231 new…

Delaware reports 231 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 8:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware has reported 231 new coronavirus cases.

The Delaware State News reported Wednesday that at least 89 of those cases came from the University of Delaware.

The state’s Department of Public Health also announced 14 new coronavirus-related deaths.

All of the people who died had underlying conditions.

Two of the people who passed away were residents of long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations fell from 182 to 135 in the week between Feb. 23 and Tuesday.

Seventeen patients are in critical condition. I

n the meantime, more people are getting vaccinated in the state. More than 230,000 people have been inoculated.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Checking DoD's homework on acquisition reforms top of mind for Sen. Kaine

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up