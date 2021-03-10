Delaware is expanding vaccinations to more essential workers

The state of Delaware is expanding coronavirus vaccinations to more essential workers, including those who work in food manufacturing, agriculture and grocery stores.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that the Division of Public Health will add in the coming weeks front-line workers in food manufacturing, agriculture and grocery stores.

The state will also add front-line workers in public transit, postal service, higher education and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said the state is focusing on workers in those industries who are unable to socially distance themselves from fellow workers or members of the public.

Delaware has reported that an estimated 104,000 residents in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s about one-tenth of the state’s population.

